Antoine Semenyo set to miss Bournemouth's clash against Manchester United due to calf injury

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, is set to miss his team's crucial game against struggling Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.



The Ghanaian striker has been ruled out due to a calf injury, as confirmed by AFC Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola ahead of the week 33 clash.



Semenyo, who has been in impressive form this season, played 45 minutes against Crystal Palace last week despite not being at his best. According to Iraola, the striker's cold and subsequent lack of fitness may have contributed to his injury. The coach expressed the difficulty in deciding whether to play Semenyo, given the higher injury risk associated with playing while unwell.



"The problem with Ant in the past week is that he has a cold and not 100 per cent. He played 45 minutes against Palace and was probably not at his 100 per cent. He wanted to push and he is in good form, so we wanted him to push," said Iraola.



"Probably there was more risk involved, when you are not feeling well and you go to a football pitch and probably the injury risk is higher. But for me, for the technical staff, for the doctors, for him, it’s difficult to make this decision. Also this week we had some players that are 50/50. It is difficult to decide, because sometimes it works, sometimes they can get injured,"



Semenyo has been a key player for Bournemouth this season, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 27 Premier League appearances.



His absence will undoubtedly be a blow to the team as they prepare to face Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium.