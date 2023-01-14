Antoine Semenyo scores again, assists in Bristol City’s 4-2 win over Birmingham

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo scored his 3rd consecutive goal and got an assist in Bristol City’s 4-2 win over Birmingham at home in the English Championship.



The forward who was handed a starting role in the game got to a blistering start and broke the deadlock in the 17th minute to put Bristol City in the lead.



The Ghanaian later went on to get an assist for Mark Sykes second goal in the match.



Semenyo who played the entire 90 minutes in the match was shown a yellow card in the 96th minute of the game.



His goal against Birmingham has now seen him score a goal in each game since the start of the year.



The forward scored Bristol City’s first goal in 2023 in their 1-1 draw against Coventry and also scored in their 1-1 stalemate against Swansea in the FA Cup.



The 23-year-old who has been in fine form has been linked with a move to many clubs in the Premier League.







