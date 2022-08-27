Antoine Semenyo scores again as Bristol City draw at Blackpool

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo scored for the second game running following his injury comeback as Bristol City held Blackpool in the English Championship.



The lanky striker made an instant impact after scoring just 60 seconds of his introduction into the game as the match ended 3-3 at Blomfield Road.



The hosts broke the game's deadlock after Josh Bowler scored just seven minutes into the match but Tommy Conway levelled just before the break.



Blackpool restored their lead in the 55th minute through Jerry Yates.



Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson brought on Semenyo for Alex Scott in the 63rd minute, and the Ghanaian equalized immediately for the Robins.



The visitors took the lead for the first time in the game through an own goal from Marvin Paul Edem Ekpiteta but a last gasp equalizer from Theo Corbeneau ensured the spoils were shared.



Antoine Semenyo scored in midweek as Bristol City progressed in the EFL Cup.



