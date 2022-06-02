Antoine Semenyo is a playmaker not a striker - Awudu Issaka

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan score debut Ghana goal



Madagascar coach tips Ghana to qualify from Group E



Ghana to play Central African Republic on Sunday



Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka has welcomed the addition of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo to the Black Stars squad.



Awudu Issaka has made positive remarks about the forward, stressing that his inclusion will improve Ghana offensively.



Speaking on Angel TV, Awudu Issaka highlighted the qualities of the forward and urged the technical team of the Black Stars to find a suitable partner for Semenyo.



He advanced the view that with a proper striker or goal poacher, Antonie Semenyo will thrive because his game is best suited for an auxiliary striking role.



Whiles warning Jordan Ayew to be wary of the arrival of the 23-year-old forward, Awudu Issaka appealed to Semenyo not to resrt on his laurels and work hard.



“I see him as a playmaker and not a striker. He is very mobile and has good movements. He is tackles as well. He plays in the same role as Jordan but he is mobile and industrious. He is good on both left and right side. He knows how to curl the ball and he is strong and forceful.



“If he’s given the opportunity, he should do his best because in Ghana normally, when you are talented, you get attacks. He should be focused and think about Ghana. He’s clinical. What we need now is someone who can partner him,” he said.



Semenyo made his Ghana debut on Wednesday, June 1 against the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The forward made 20 goals contribution for Bristol City in the Championship, scoring 8 and assisting 12.



The Black Stars made light work of Madagascar with a commanding 3-0 victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan set up Kudus Mohammed, before doubling the lead himself. Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.







