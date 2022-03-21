Antoine Semenyo forced out of Ghana squad for Nigeria games due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

London-born Ghanaian, Antoine Semenyo, has been forced to turn down his debut Black Stars call-up due to injury.



The 22-year-old was named in Ghana's squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria on March 25 and 29, 2022.



However, a report by Bristol City journalist, Gregor MacGregor indicates that the player was said to travel to Ghana on Sunday, March 20, 2022, but due to a knee injury, the trip has been cancelled.



"No Ghana link-up for Antoine Semenyo sadly. The forward was due to fly out yesterday but a knee injury has stopped him travelling out to face Nigeria. Very unfortunate for him," Gregor tweeted.



Semenyo was substituted after six minutes on Saturday, March 19, 2022, during Bristol City’s two-all draw against West Brom.



The young forward was a doubt prior to the match, having picked up a knock in midweek. But he got a late green light to play.



Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearson confirmed his Black Stars call-up after the West Brom draw.



“I don’t know at the moment but obviously he’s upset at the moment because he’s been called up for the Ghana squad and he’s jarred his knee so we’ll have to see how he is,” the gaffer said.



In his absence, Strasbourg FC forward, Majeed Waris, and Cartagena striker Dauda Mohammed have been invited to fill the void.



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.











