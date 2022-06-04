Antoine Semenyo dropped from Black Stars squad for Central African Republic game

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named a 25-man squad for Ghana's match against the Central African Republic, excluding Antoine Semenyo.



The Bristol City man, who was named to the initial squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, has been omitted from the trip to Angola for unknown reasons.



This comes after Semenyo made his debut against Madagascar earlier this week.



The 25 players made up of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers departed Ghana on Friday evening.



The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.



Addo and his charges will be looking for a second win to extend their lead at the top of the group.



The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Central African Republic opted for Angola because they do not have a CAF-approved stadium to host international matches.



Below is the squad list:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen.



Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah.



Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso.



Wingers/Attackers: Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Felix Afena Gyan, Kwesi Wreidt, Benjamin Tetteh.



