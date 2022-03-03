Antoine Semenyo ‘definitely’ out of Celtic’s price bracket - Pete O’Rourke

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo is ‘definitely’ out of Celtic’s price bracket at this moment in time amid reports that the Scottish giants are interested in the Bristol City man.



Semenyo has been delivering extremely promising performances in English Championship this season with six goals and eight assists for Bristol City.



According to reports, Celtic sent Craig Strachan, son of former boss Gordon, to assess Semenyo’s qualities in their 2-1 victory over Reading last month.



It is also claimed that contract talks with the in-form striker have now begun in an attempt to fend off interest from potential suitors.



But a deal may not be struck given that Nottingham Forest saw a deadline day approach for Semenyo turned down after they failed to match Bristol’s £20 million asking price.



And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the said asking price may be out of Celtic’s price range, with the Scottish giants not able to compete financially with their Premier League rivals.



He told GiveMeSport: “I think if Bristol City are pricing him at £20 million, that will definitely price him out of Celtic’s bracket right now.”



Meanwhile, the London-born is reported to have held discussions with Ghana Football Association officials regarding his international future with Semenyo pledging to play for the Black Stars.



The 22-year-old could be invited for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria this month.