Antoine Semenyo compares himself to Chelsea legend Drogba

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo has talked about his abilities and compared style of play to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.



“Drogba’s link-up play was unreal, and with Henry’s pace and power, he literally had everything. I try to model the two sides of my game around them,”



“In terms of who I’m a bit closer to in my game I’d say Drogba. He could play into feet and run in behind and dribble too. It’s probably a little bit more like me.”



The pacy attacker has been in fine form for the Bristol City in the English Championship this season.



He has scored six goals in 21 appearances while he also provided a further eight assists.



David Moyes was in search of a striker in the January transfer window but failed and will turn his attention to the Ghanaian forward in the summer.



Semenyo is contracted to Bristol City until 2023, with an option to extend for another year.



There have been interests in the forward according to his agent.



Scottish giants Celtic have made enquirers about the forward according to his agent.



Nottingham Forest made a bid for the forward in January but it fell of Bristol 20 million euros evaluation for the player.



“It has always been a dream of mine from when I was young,” he said in an interview with Skysports. “But whether it comes now or in a few years, I’m not in any kind of a rush. I just want to keep working on my game so that if I do ever get to the top then hopefully there’ll be no problems," the 23-year-old said in an interview.