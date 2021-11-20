Ansgar Knauff set to join Eintracht Frankfurt in January

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian winger, Ansgar Knauff is expected to join Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter transfer window according to reports.



The 19-year-old, who came close to joining the Eagles in the summer transfer window has again popped up on the radar of Frankfurt.



The German U-21 player has made only seven appearances for the senior side of Dortmund this season and wants to move to Frankfurt for more game time.



GHANASoccernet understands the player will join rivals Frankfurt on loan till the end of the season as he continues his development.



Frankfurt's sports director, Markus Krösche is interested in beefing his team's attack with the signing of the highly-rated winger.



The 2018 DFB Pokal winners are struggling this season and currently sit 14th on the Bundesliga table just two points above relegation.