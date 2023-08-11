Ansgar Knauff keen on cementing place in Eintracht Frankfurt’s first eleven

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff has made a strong comeback from injury.



The forward featured for Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday in the final pre-season friendly match against Nottingham Forest.



It was the first time he was getting some game time after spending months on the sidelines due to an injury.



Elated with his return, Ansgar Knauff says the aim now is to work his way into the starting eleven of Eintracht Frankfurt.



"It just healed well. We checked it again and again. It's about how it heals and what the pain is like. We worked very well in rehab, so it went two weeks faster than expected.



“There is not much left to get to 100 percent. I want to work my way into the first eleven and play as much as possible,” Ansgar Knauff said.



This weekend, the forward will hope to get some minutes when Frankfurt takes on Lokomotive Leipzig in the German DFB Pokal.