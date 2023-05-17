Ansell Lighting aims to be Ghana's trusted, reliable lighting solutions provider

Energy of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Project Account Manager at Kissart Group - distributors of Ansell Lighting products and equipment, Aloysius Attiogbe, has hinted at creating long term partnerships with domestic producers and retailers of lighting products sold in the Ghanaian market.



According to him, the newly-launched range of Ansell Lighting into the Ghanaian market will ensure that the innovative manufacturer of indoor lighting, outdoor lighting and emergency lighting will provide a cost effective and environmentally-efficient lighting solutions for commercial, industrial and retail use.



“We intend to form long term relationships with developers and manufacturers of lights and also domestic users who want to purchase light for their properties for which reasons we are able to provide them with long term warranty on all lights due to the quality and that alone will ensure value for money for persons who engage in the business of lighting” he explained.



Touching on the pricing regime of Ansell Lighting products to ensure customers get value for money, the Kissart Group project manager said a market survey has been conducted to determine a good pricing of the products to be sold on the Ghanaian market.



“We are not just selling the lights but we also provide support for which type of lights and options our customers can choose from with special design made through our software input to suit the customers’ needs," he added.



He further lamented at the disparity rate at which low quality lighting equipment have flooded the Ghanaian market, which often have the same outlook but offer much higher pricing options, as compared to the quality ones.



International Account Manager for Ansell Lighting, Nick Prince, on his part, said despite the current economic challenges in Ghana, the country still presents a unique market for cost-effective and environmentally-efficient lighting solutions for commercial, industrial and retail use.



“I believe we have already catered for the product demand in Ghana with our fast range of products offerings which has stock holding of 30 million pounds and our partnership with Kissart Group has enabled them to commit to a vast amount of stock for the Ghanaian market,” he added.



Nick Prince further said Ansell Lighting remains committed to adhering to local regulations, standards, and certifications required for lighting products in Ghana.



He added that it plans to position itself as a trusted and reliable lighting solutions provider in Ghana.



