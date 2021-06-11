Another judgement debt looming as Ashford Tetteh Oku drags Kotoko to court

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will very soon be hot with another judgement debt as they procured the services of former Professional League Board (PLB) chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku as the agent to help the club get the transfer fees for their former midfielder Kwame Bonsu.



Since doing the job the former PLB Chairman has not been paid what is due him so has dragged the club to court with a ruling expected somewhere next week.



According to reports, the former Hearts of Oak, boss is due some $60,000 and Kotoko may be slapped with another judgement debt.



The Ghanaian midfielder joined Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis in 2019 but Kotoko did not receive the transfer fee of the player due them.



Kotoko, therefore, engaged the services of Offside Consult a football management consultancy firm that deals with everything football related to helping the club recover their locked up funds with the Tunisian side.



The reds tried all tricks in the book to try and recover the transfer fees of the player but were not successful and therefore employed the former Hearts of Oak General Manager's services to help recover the cash.



Kotoko sold the central midfielder in 2019 after his excellent form for them in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage for a reported fee of $140,000



But the North African side failed to pay a dime to the porcupine warriors despite all attempts.