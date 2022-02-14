Another hat-trick for Mbella as Kotoko beat Accra Lions in Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

A hat-trick from Cameroonian import Frank Etouga Mbella secured all three points for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their match day 17 encounter with Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.



The Cameroonian import scored twice in the first half and added another after recess, with Kelvin Kyei getting a consolation for Accra Lions to end the game 3-1 in favour of the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko mounted pressure on the visitors right from the commencement of the match and fetched the first goal on the third minute after a quick build up from the midfield.



Mbella received the ball in the penalty box after series of passes in front of the box, went round his marker before sending the ball beyond goal keeper Fredrick Asare for the first goal.



The visitors warmed themselves into the game after the goal and came close to finding the equaliser on the 14th minute but Patrick Seidu wasted a great chance with only goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to beat.



Dickson Afoakwa on the other end of the pitch pulled the trigger on the 22nd minute, forcing Asare to make a brilliant save to keep his side in the game.



Mbella was, however, brought down in the box on the stroke of half time and referee George Mawuli awarded the Porcupines a penalty. The Cameroonian who missed a similar opportunity in their match against Elmina Sharks on Monday converted the spot kick to give Kotoko a two-goal lead.



The visitors, however, pulled one back from the spot during additional time after Justice Blay of Kotoko fouled an attacker of Lions in the penalty area.



After recess, Kotoko's coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, made a quick substitution by introducing Richard Boadu at the expense of Samuel Boateng who had been a pale shadow of himself throughout the first half.



The visitors, in the second half, match Kotoko in every department of the game to the admiration of the home fans who intermittently applauded them. They kept the ball on the turf with their captain, Dominic Nsobilla dictating the pace in midfield but they failed to convert the numerous decent chances created from their efforts.



Mbella, however, put the game beyond them on the 82nd minute when he scored his third goal of the afternoon to complete his second hat-rick of the season.



Kotoko's right full back, Augustine Agyapong released Mbella with a long ball from the midfield and he went pass the advancing goalkeeper before slotting in his third goal.