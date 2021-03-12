BBC Pidgin of Friday, 12 March 2021

Anoda kidnap as gunmen attack Nigerian federal college for Kaduna

Gunmen don kidnap students for Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation for Kaduna state

Gunmen don kidnap students for Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria.



Dis na fourth case of students kidnap from school in recent times after e happun for Kankara, Kagara and Jangebe towns all for northwestern Nigeria.



Di actual number of students di gunmen carry go on Thursday night still dey unclear but commissioner for internal affairs for Kaduna Samuel Aruwan tell BBC say dem dey inside di school at di moment and dey try collate numbers and everything wey happun.



One student wey speak to BBC say di gunmen enter di school for night and na only female students dem carry go and no touch any of di male students.



Although goment officials neva confam wetin she tok for now.



A resident of Mando area wia di school dey located for Kaduna city tell BBC say dem hear gunshots around 11pm uptil 12am but just assume say na from Nigeria Defence Academy wey dey close, say maybe dem dey do training.



"We dey close to Nigeria Defence Academy and sometimes we dey hear gunshots during their training, so we just think say na dem not knowing wetin dey happun."



BBC reporter wey shaparly reach di school on Friday morning say security pipo don full dia and don start investigation work.



Di school get hundreds of students. Dis na di fourth case of kidnappings of students in di last 3 months.