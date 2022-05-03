Annor Walker wins Coach of the Month for February

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics gaffer Annor Walker has been announced as the NASCO Coach of the Month for February.



The announcement was made live on the GFA News show.



He beat Asante Kotoko’s Prosper Narteh Ogum and Maxwell Konadu of Legon Cities to win the award.



Annor led Great Olympics to win all their three games during the month.



Electroland Ghana Limited will present him with a 43-inch NASCO television set.



Great Olympics are currently seventh in the league table after a goalless draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders this past weekend.



They will host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.



