Annor Walker to replace Ignatius Osei-Fosu at Medeama - Reports

Thursday, 18 November 2021

Medeama SC have reportedly rekindled their interest in Great Olympics manager Annor Walker as a replacement for sacked Ignatius Osei Fosu.



The Yellow and Mauves showed Osei-Fosu the exit after a poor run of results in the Ghana Premier League.



According to several reports in the local media, Medeama have eyes on experienced gaffer Annor Walker to take the place of the former Eleven Wonders coach.



Walker was initially close to joining Medeama at the beginning of the season but sacked Ignatius got the favour.



Osei-Fosu, appointed before the start of the 2021/2022 campaign, exhausted three months of his three-year contract signed in August this year. Zero victories, two draws and one loss caused his short-lived spell with the Tarkwa-based club.



At the moment, the Black Stars B coach is in pole position for the job. Assistant coach Umar Abdul Rabi has taken charge as the stopgap coach.