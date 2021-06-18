Annor Walker praises Samuel Boadu for transforming Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has commended Samuel Boadu for his job done so far at Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians have been impressive in the ongoing campaign.



Hearts of Oak sit on top of the league log with 53 points after 29 matches played.



Boadu who joined the Rainbow club from Medeama is on the verge of winning the Ghana Premier League after 11 years.



Annor Walker in an interview with Kumasi FM said Boadu deserves credit for transforming the club in the second round of the season.



"Boadu is a young coach, not a bad one at all,” he told Kumasi FM.



“He only took the job at the second round knowing how difficult it is but see where they are today.



“I pray that God will be with him so he can do well then this come next season.



“He always tells me, I want to be like you, he always praises me and respects me so much, so I pray daily for him that at least he can aid Hearts of Oak to achieve something great in the future,” he added.



