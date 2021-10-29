Annor Walker hints of new skipper for Great Olympics

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has hinted he could select one of the three players to replace Gladson Awako as captain of the Wonder Club.



Olympics lost Awako to Hearts of Oak in August 2021 when the former TP Mazembe man switched to Olympics’ city-rivals.



Following the departure of the influential player Walker has settled on these three names to choose his captain from.



Jamal Deen Haruna



Razak Kasim



Ebenezer Sekyere



“I’ve not settled on who becomes my next captain but I’ve penciled down these three names as my next captain,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM.



