Annor Walker has been begging for Hearts of Oak job – Vincent Odotei reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has opened up on how Coach Annor Walker contacted him to beg to become the next head coach of the Phobians.



The capital-based club is without a head coach after finishing the 2022/23 football season without a permanent boss.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, board member Vincent Odotei Sowah disclosed that former Great Olympics boss Annor Walker has been pestering him for the vacant Hearts of Oak job.



According to him, he is surprised that the veteran coach will not turn around to accuse the club of attempting to recruit players before hiring a coach.



“When he (Annor Walker) called me this season that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I only responded because of respect and his age. What is the logic in what Annor Walker is doing? He called me that he wants to come to Hearts of Oak, I asked him to send me his CV and he kept pestering me every single day. We never engaged him, we never spoke to him about any contract. I have all the chat and if he dares me I will put it into public,” Odotei Sowah said.



The Hearts of Oak board member continued, “He was even lucky we picked his call this season based on what he did last season, his conduct, his behavior where he embarrassed not just Hearts of Oak but the people who were lobbying for him.



“Does he know what we are doing that he is saying we want to recruit players before we appoint a coach?



“Does he know the players we are targeting, who recommended them and who is leading the technical evaluation of the players?”



After missing out on the Hearts of Oak coaching job, Coach Annor Walker has re-joined Great Olympics ahead of the 2023/24 football season.



Meanwhile, the Phobians are yet to settle on a new head coach.