Annor Walker explains Ismail Ganiyu's exclusion from Black Stars B squad

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars B head coach, Annor Walker, has explained the omission of Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, from his squad for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.



The experienced trainer announced his 35-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with three Kotoko players making the list.



Walker said his call-ups were strictly based on performance, which Ganiyu fall short due to injury.



"I give a call-up according to performances. When you talk of Ganiyu he is coming from injury and of late his performance is not good with Kotoko for now," he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.



"Maybe until he gets well and picks his form I don’t have a problem."



In Annor Walker's squad, three Porcupines who made the list are goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, defender, Imoro Salisu, and midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu.



The Black Star B will face Benin in the preliminary round of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.



The 2022 edition of the tournament which will be played in 2023 will be hosted by Algeria. It is scheduled to commence from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



Originally, the tournament was slated to come off from July 10 to 1 August 2022.



But due to the COVID-19, the 2020 edition was played in 2021 which has seen the 2022 edition moved to 2023.



The tournament is designed for only local-based players.



