Anim Addo begs the government to provide cash to finish the Baba Yara Stadium

Samuel Anim Addo, a member of the Ghana Football Association's ExCO Committee, has begged the Ghana government to provide some funds so that the Baba Yara Stadium may be completed in time for Ghana's World Cup playoff match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Ghana was scheduled to meet Nigeria in the Cape Coast Stadium, but the away team protested about the condition of the facilities, prompting CAF to relocate the game to Kumasi.



This decision, however, is dependent on Ghana meeting specific conditions to guarantee that the stadium is fit for the game.



CAF placed eight requirements on the usage of the Baba Yara Stadium for the game. However, Samuel Anim Addo has begged the Ghana government to provide funding for the fulfilment of these requirements in order for Ghana to receive the final approval to host Nigeria at the Stadium.



The first leg will take place on Friday, May 25, 2022, at 19:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.