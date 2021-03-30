Aniela Allotey joins Media General

Press Releases of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Media General

Media General has signed on highly-rated broadcaster Aniela Allotey, who will be joining the organization’s award-winning sports team.



Allotey joins from AE Mediacom, where she served as the host of Football Activated.



The much-sought-after 23-year-old started her career almost five years ago as a guest football analyst on a variety of radio and TV shows, before later going on to gain prominence as a host.



“Aniela is an exciting talent we’ve been monitoring for a long time, and I cannot tell you just how excited we are to finally have her as part of our team,” says Juliet Bawuah, Group Head of Sports at Media General.



“She is without doubt one of the most promising on-air personalities in Ghana’s current sports media scene. And it is easy to see why - her lively and intellectually stimulating presentation style is refreshing”, she added.



Allotey has an LLB degree from the University of Ghana and is a final year student at the Ghana School of Law. She is an old student of Christ the King School and Aburi Girls Secondary School.



The ever-smiling Allotey can mostly be found on Twitter (@aniela), where over 16,000 followers are regularly treated to a range of entertaining updates, especially the drama of her passionate support of English Premier League club Arsenal.



The charismatic young host is expected to be a co-host of an upcoming weekend sports production on TV3 Network to premiere in April, as well as a regular anchor on the sports segments of TV3 news bulletins.



