Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Angry' social media users vent spleen at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for anti-betting comments

Ghanaians on social media have attacked the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for his comment that sports betting is a job for lazy people.

The Member of Parliament for Suame in an interview with Angel FM said betting does not encourage hard work.

While justifying the Ghana Revenue Authority’s 10% withholding tax on all gaming earnings he believes in hard work and earning what is due an individual through their sweat.

“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweat to get money. Let’s be serious. As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.”

“As an individual, I don’t engage in the lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”

A section of Ghanaians argues that the government should create jobs in order to minimise the youth's interest in making money through betting.

Meanwhile, others descended on the member of Parliament stating that they thought oldmen were full of wisdom.

