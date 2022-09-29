You are here: HomeSports2022 09 29Article 1632716

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angry reactions on social media to suspension of Ghana Premier League

Ghanaian football fans have lamented the Ghana Football Association’s decision to put the Ghana Premier League on hold after it was served with an injunction by AshantiGold.

Ashantigold who were demoted to the Division 2 league after they were found guilty of match manipulation filed an injunction at the Human Rights High Court to suspend the league.

According to the GFA, the league would be on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022.

The FA also assured that they would ‘endeavour to seek redress for the prompt return of the Premier League and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted in this world cup year.’

Reacting to the news of the suspension of the league, some fans said that they were not shocked that the league has been put on hold because Ashantigold forewarned the GFA.

Some fans on social media were also worried about how the suspension of the league could affect the fixtures as the World Cup approaches and would force the league into another temporal hold.

A section of fans also expressed their frustrations at how the GPL has always had court issues.

