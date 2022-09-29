Angry reactions on social media to suspension of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football fans have lamented the Ghana Football Association’s decision to put the Ghana Premier League on hold after it was served with an injunction by AshantiGold.



Ashantigold who were demoted to the Division 2 league after they were found guilty of match manipulation filed an injunction at the Human Rights High Court to suspend the league.



According to the GFA, the league would be on hold until the determination of a Motion on Notice for Injunction by the court on October 14, 2022.



The FA also assured that they would ‘endeavour to seek redress for the prompt return of the Premier League and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted in this world cup year.’



Reacting to the news of the suspension of the league, some fans said that they were not shocked that the league has been put on hold because Ashantigold forewarned the GFA.



Some fans on social media were also worried about how the suspension of the league could affect the fixtures as the World Cup approaches and would force the league into another temporal hold.



A section of fans also expressed their frustrations at how the GPL has always had court issues.



Read some of the comments below





Ashgold kraaa what dey wrong am? Did someone asked you to play a fix match game? Ahh wah b dis kraaaa??!! — CHANGES CFC????♌️???????? (@LifeChanges8) September 29, 2022

Are you guys serous at all????????????????ah — ????Ice Morgan⚽???????? (@norteyrichard62) September 29, 2022

Thank you Asantigold SC, may God bless you.

Everything you will do will prosper.

Please don't drop this case oooo, — kwequ Boateng Antoh (@Noboxina) September 29, 2022

Are people still surprised why no serious organization wants to sponsor this league. BetPawa took a gamble now look at what’s happening — El Bresidente (@Speedy_GH) September 29, 2022

so why didn't they deal with this matter before starting the league in the first place. hmmmm this FA people erh — Hommez (@ajingohommez) September 29, 2022

Tell ur GFA to do proper investigation before they sanction clubs .. — ……. (@QuofiTaylor) September 29, 2022

So everyone can wake up and put an injunction on the league, where does this happen in the top five leagues in Europe? — Yaa _ Dansowaa (@YaaDansowaaAkol) September 29, 2022

Ghana football is just useless.ever since I started watching the premier league I have never heard the league is on hold for such reasons. Man I am done with u people kai — le_roy???? (@kofijnr11) September 29, 2022

You keep running away from solving issues in the league now see. I wish the clubs can sue the FA for the losses they’re going to incur — 我是加纳人 (@gordonshark124) September 29, 2022

Which pride bro .. person fix match in a competitive league and you expect the mother body to go silent. Ash gold should behave themselves. We need our league back as soon as possible — Eric Ofoe (@EricOfoe2) September 29, 2022

The season the Hearts won the league, and we are still suffering for that. There were lots of match fixing allegations that season but the FA swept all other the carpet. — Street Dog (@streetsoggh) September 29, 2022

Someone carry hin money come invest in ya league and now see the nonsense going on huh. — Frederick Baah Acquah (@FrederickAcquah) September 29, 2022

JNA/JNA