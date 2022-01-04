Angry Hearts Of Oak fans descend on Alhaji Akambi after draw game against Bechem United

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: Richard obeng bediako, Contributor

Irate fans of Hearts Of Oak descended heavily on Board member Alhaji Akambi after the side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Bechem United.



The Phobians have had a conundrum start to the season, and on Sunday, January 1 they failed to close the gap on the league table to catch up with the top four when they drew goalless with Bechem United.



After being away from the Accra Sports Stadium in the last few weeks, the Phobians returned to their home with an uninspiring performance.



Unfortunately for the side, the opponent, Bechem United proved to be a nut too hard to crack.



Watch the video below



