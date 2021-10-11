Angola referee to handle first game between Hearts and WAC

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: GNA

Angolan referee, Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho, will be the Centre Referee when Accra Hearts of Oak hosts Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco in the CAF Champions League final round 1st leg qualifier in Accra.



The 44-year old would be assisted by mates Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Assistant I), Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes (Assistant II) and Antonio Caluassi Dungula (Fourth Official).



Sekou Wieh Konneh from Liberia would work as the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christiana Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.



The Hearts of Oak versus Wydad tie is scheduled for 15H00 kick-off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.