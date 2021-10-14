You are here: HomeSports2021 10 14Article 1380178

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Angola referee Martins Rodrigues to officiate Hearts-WAC CAF Champions League clash

Referee Martins Rodrigues Referee Martins Rodrigues

Angolan Referee, Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho will be the Centre Referee when Accra Hearts of Oak hosts Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco in the CAF Champions League final round 1st leg qualifier in Accra.

The 44-year-old will be assisted by mates Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Assistant I), Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes (Assistant II) and Antonio Caluassi Dungula (Fourth Official).

Sekou Wieh Konneh from Liberia will work as the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christiana Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

The Hearts of Oak versus Wydad tie is scheduled for the 15H00 kick-off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The return leg will be played in Morocco in a week's time.