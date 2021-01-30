Religion of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: GNA

Anglican Church ordains three Priests in Bolgatanga

The church of Anglican has ordained some priests

The Saint Cyprian Anglican Parish of the Tamale-Bolgatanga Diocese in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region has ordained three Priests with a call on them to genuinely and truly serve God and not to be served.



Reverend Venerable Canon Moses Zinyobo, the Archdeacon of Wa made the call when he delivered a sermon at the ordination ceremony.



He described the new Priests as “Chief Servants” and therefore urged them to humble themselves as Priests.



He also charged them to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world.

The priests are; Reverend Father Daniel Ndoyela Puando, Reverend Father Godsway Momore Damba and Reverend Father Cletus Awini Adongo.



He said there was the need for them to sacrifice as servants to the service of God, adding that “You should know that in the field, you will face lots of challenges, you will meet people who will support you to grow and others who will pull you down.”



He said in spite of the challenges they would face in their Priestly life, they should rely on God and the Holy Spirit as that was the only way they could be saved.



“Call upon the Lord when you have difficulties, for He has promised us that He will always save us. Be genuine Priests, head towards the survival of the people of God by proclaiming the good news to all those called by God, work hard and reach out to the world with the message of God,” he said.



Reverend Zinyobo called on the youth to come forth and offer themselves to the service to God as Priests in various capacities in the church, “I want to encourage the youth to offer themselves to serve God’s people in various capacities so that they can have their salvation.”



Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale who ordained the Priests, prayed for God’s wisdom, direction and blessings on His newly chosen servants.



He urged them to remain prayerful and steadfast despite the challenges they may face in their quest to serve God in their respective Parishes and beyond, and continue to trust in the grace of the Almighty God who called them to serve.



Rev Fr Adongo, told the Ghana News Agency after the ordination, that the Priestly job was a sacrificial one that would be met with challenges, “Things will not be easy, but we believe that the good Lord who called us will continue to support us in everything we do.



“My expectation as a young Priest is to serve God to the greatest heights. During the ordination, I prayed to God to let me serve Him to the greatest heights. I hope to get to the last hierarchy of this ministry before God calls me back to eternity,” he said.



On his part, Rev Fr Puando said “As a chosen vessel of God, I appreciate what God has done for me. I have taken this mantle upon myself to preach peace to the world and bring God’s people to His salvation.”