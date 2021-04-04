Anglican Archbishop: Easter is a season of awareness

Religion of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Anglican Bishop, Internal Province of Ghana has described Easter as a season of awareness that requires Christians to recognize opportunities that the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ meant.



The power of the Cross signifies awareness that Christians must look up to be able to access the crown of Christ; Archbishop Ben-Smith stated in the Easter message to members of the Church across the country.



He said Easter was a time of expectation of the fulfilment of the salvation works of Christ to the divine plan to liberate humankind from the shackles of sin, moral degradation, and rebellion amongst others.



The critical relevance of Easter, he noted, manifested his redemptive and sacrificial love as the essential element of any vicarious sacrifice was blood, which reminded Christians to emulate and exude this trait of sacrifice.



“Easter represents the offering and ultimate sacrifice of blood; the unblemished offering of a willing sacrificial victim-perfect and sufficient sacrifice of love for the sins of the whole world,” he added.



Archbishop Ben-Smith, who is also the Anglican Bishop of Asante Mampong, said, “As Christians, we’re assured of the power and the promise of Easter-the resurrection and hope of eternal life which is eminent to all who believe and trust in the power of the resurrection and the hope of new life.”



He admonished Christians to emulate the sacrificial love of Christ and treat each other with the utmost respect with eyes fixated on the Cross.



“Easter is a season of remembrance-it is the season of surveying and recalling the wondrous sacrifice on the cross,” he indicated, adding, it was prudent to remember the Cross of Christian faith.”