Press Releases of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Angel TV

Angel TV unveils new programs

A photo of celebrities to be featured on the new programs yet to be aired

Angel Television, a subsidiary of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and a private television station in Accra, is set to roll out new programs that would provide viewers a unique opportunity to enjoy exciting and educative programs extensively.



Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Network who made this known to the media said currently Angel TV has begun on of the programs - Ladies Lounge which airs Saturday, March 13, 2021.



Mr Acheampong noted that the huge investment in expansion works had facilitated a 24-hour TV broadcast on the station.



He said the programs is intended to keep viewers educated, entertained and well informed on the current happenings in the country and beyond.



Angel TV promises to bring cherished viewers unmatched programs.