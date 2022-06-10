Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo takes on Ishmael Addo over Etouga comments

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Angel Broadcasting Network’s Nana Yaa Brefo has criticized legendary Ghana Premier League striker Ishmael Addo for his comments on Franck Mbella Etouga’s feat in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



With Etouga on the verge of breaking Ishmael Addo’s 20-year-old record of 22 goals in a single Premier League season, comparisons have been drawn between him and the Hearts of Oak legend.



When Ishmael Addo was quizzed on the issue, he congratulated Etouga but rubbished the comparisons with the viewpoint that until Etouga wins the goal-king thrice on the bounce, he cannot be compared to him.



“I don’t really follow the Ghana League but I heard about him [Mbella]. I congratulate him for the achievement but you can’t say he has broken my record. I won the goal king on three consecutive occasions so not until he is able to do that”- Ishmael Addo on Angel TV.



“Dan Owusu won it three times and I came to equal it so you can’t break it with one goal-king. I was second in the CAF Champions League,” he added.



But Nana Yaa Brefo holds a dissenting view to that of Ishmael Addo and has chided him for not recognizing Etouga’s effort.



She stated that Ishmael Addo should be proud of Etouga’s record and give him his due.



“Usain Bolt sets a record and breaks it so that we don’t go back to the old record. We do genuine records. The guy (Etouga) is not Ghanaian but if given the chance, he would do back-to-back-to-back.



“Ghanaians have a tendency to dislike it when a young person improves on a record by an older person. You should be excited that you set a record and someone is about to break it in one season. You should be excited that you have a record and someone is trying to break it,” she said.



With 21 goals scored in the season, Etouga is a goal-shy of Ishmael Addo’s record with goals left in the Ghana Premier League.