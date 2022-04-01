Andy Yiadom voted Reading March's Player of the month

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom impressive displays has catapulted him to Reading's Player of the Month award for March 2022.



The 30-year-old picked the inidvidual award ahead of Tom Ince, Josh Laurent and Tom Holmes.



The Ghana international clocked 35% of the votes in the most tightest contest of the season so far.



Tom Ince and Josh Laurent both clocked 25% each while Tom Holmes had 15% of the vote.



This is the first time that the right-back has won the award since joining the club back in August 2018.



Yiadom continues to stand out as one of the leaders in Reading’s team as he drags them over the survival line with his passion and determination.



As a full-back, he is reliable defensively and offers the occasional spark going forward too.



Not that there was much competition, but the 30-year-old won our man of the match vote against Nottingham Forest in March and came second in the poll against Bournemouth.



To cap off last month, Yiadom was part of the Ghana side that qualified for this year’s World Cup with a playoff victory over Nigeria.