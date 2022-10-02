Andy Yiadom suffer an injury during win against Huddersfield

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Andy Yiadom has suffered an injury setback at his club, Reading FC.



The captain for the English Championship club was in action for the team on Saturday when the side locked horns with Huddersfield Town.



In a game in which Reading FC won 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, Andy Yiadom suffered an injury in the 65th minute and had to be replaced by Tyrese Fornah in the 65th minute.



According to Reading FC manager Paul Ince, Andy Yiadom will be assessed by the club doctors to ascertain the extent of the injury.



In his post-match interview after the Huddersfield game, the gaffer said the club cannot afford to lose the hardworking captain.



"Yids (Andy Yiadom) is with the doctor now. We can’t afford to lose him, that’ll be another massive blow to us. We’ll find out the diagnosis tomorrow but it’s not looking good," Reading FC manager Paul Ince said.



Reading FC are hoping Andy Yiadom will be cleared fit in time for the next match against Norwich on Tuesday.