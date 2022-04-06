Andy Yiadom stars in Reading’s important victory over Stoke City

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom produced a big performance to help Reading claim a hugely important 2-1 victory over Stoke City to increase the gap above the relegation zone to eight points in English Championship.



Yiadom, who recently helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lasted the entire duration of the game and was one of Reading’s best players at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.



The right-back worked tirelessly up and down the flank throughout the game. He was solid in tackles and an outlet down the wing.



Just 13 minutes in, Royals skipper Michael Morrison opened the scoring when his header struck the Stoke goalie before rebounding off a defender and into the net.



After being afforded so much time and space, Romaine Sawyers hammered the ball in from the edge of the box to level the game a minute before halftime.



Reading retook the lead in the 63rd minute when Lucas Joao headed in John Swift's corner, but the striker's shot was deflected into the net by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.



Baba Rahman who recently recovered an injury was named on the bench by Reading manager Paul Ince.