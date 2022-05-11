Andy Yiadom set to sign contract extension with Reading FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is some good news for fans of English Championship side Reading FC as Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom is poised to commit his future to the club.



Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018 on a four year and will have his contract expire in the summer after making more than 150 appearances.



The fan favourite helped Reading FC narrowly escape relegation despite a transfer embargo and six-point deduction for breaking Profit and Sustainability regulations.



But his future has been the subject of intense speculations as the Reading player of the season revealed at the awards dinner night that he was undecided about his future.



Yiadom is among fourteen players who could leave Reading at the end of the season but the Black Stars right back will sign a new contract with the royals in the coming days.



The Ghanaian International is eager to remain at Reading and will in the coming days sign the contract at the club.



Speaking about his future just last week , Yiadom said: "I like the club. Especially this end of the season, there has been a great family vibe. I’m going to speak with my family, see what we come up with, and see what the decision is. We’ve got a good bunch of people. Everyone is good here. I've enjoyed my time here."



He made 38 appearances for his side scoring once and making two assists.