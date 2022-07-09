Andy Yiadom's leadership qualities make him a perfect captain - Reading FC boss Paul Ince

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Reading FC manager, Paul Ince has lauded Ghana defender, Andy Yiadom after being named as the new club captain.



The 28-year-old has been named as the new club skipper ahead of the new 2022/23 English Skybet Championship.



Yiadom is one of the longest-serving players at the club. He has represented the Royals for the last four years after leaving Barnsley – a team whom he has also captained in the past – in 2018.



Speaking on the appointment of Yiadom as the new skipper, Ince said the Ghana right-back has what it takes to lead the side as the club captain.



“As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers," he told the official club website.



"As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.



"He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club," he added.



Andy signed a new long-term contract at Reading this summer, committing his future to the club until 2025 – and at the end of last season, he was awarded the accolade of Player of the Season.



The Royals’ right-back made 38 appearances last season – taking his total appearances for the club to 132. That tally would have been higher had it not been for a spell with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last January.



And the Black Stars defender is now set to play a part at the World Cup Finals in Qatar later this year as Ghana prepare to take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



However, his sole focus will be on performances for his club before he can get the call for his country in November.