Andy Yiadom provides assist as Reading thrash Maidenhead United in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana right-back, Andy Yiadom provided an assist for Reading FC in their 4-0 win over Maidenhead United in a behind-closed-doors friendly game on Tuesday.



The 30-year-old, who was named skipper of the Royals put up an impressive display as he helped his side cruise to a comfortable victory.



Reading has won two and lost one of their three warm-up matches so far this summer, having beaten Colchester United and lost to Benfica already since the start of pre-season.



New summer signing Jeff Hendrick opened the scoring in the 40th minute, finishing at the back post following a cross from captain Yiadom.



Another summer signing, Tom Ince, then made it 2-0 just three minutes later. On the stroke of halftime, striker Lucas Joao extended Reading's advantage to 3-0 with a lob over the goalkeeper for the edge of the box.



The fourth goal came late on thanks to trialist Connor Wickham, who converted from the penalty spot after young right-back Kelvin Abrefa was brought down in the box.



Reading will take on West Ham United in their next pre-season friendly at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The Royals then face AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday before a final match against Brighton back at the SCL Stadium on Saturday, July 23.