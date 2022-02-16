Andy Yiadom not good enough for Black Stars - Countryman Songo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman known widely as Countryman Songo has claimed that Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom is not good enough for the Black Stars.



According to the sports broadcaster, there are players in the Ghana Premier League who are better than Andy Yiadom in the right-back position.



Songo recommended Asante Kotoko’s right back, Augustine Agyapong as a better replacement for Yiadom for the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



The sports journalist also noted that the right players must be called to honour Ghana’s game against Nigeria.



He said, “as we prepare for the Nigeria game, invite correct players and not agency players. This is not a match for Benjamin Tetteh.”



“It is not even a match for Reading FC player, Andy Yiadom. If this is what he produces, what shows Kotoko’s Augustine Agyapong cannot exhibit the same? I find it difficult to understand you people who claim to understand football,” he added.



“You claim Yiadom was trained in abroad but look at the kind of football he played in Cameroon as if he never played community football on Sundays,” Songo concluded.