Andy Yiadom earns late Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Reading defender, Andy Yiadom has received a late call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.



Yiadom was not named to the initial 33-man roster announced on Thursday. His name, however, appears on the Ghana Football Association's updated list published on Saturday.



He is a regular for the Black Stars, so his inclusion in the squad for the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic is not surprising.



Yiadom joins the Black Stars after assisting Reading FC in retaining their Championship status. In 31 games, he scored one goal and assisted on two others.



Black Stars face Madagascar in their first match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on June 1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



For the second match against the Central African Republic, Ghana will travel to Angola.



They will then compete in a four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.