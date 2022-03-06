Andy Yiadom confident club will remain in Championship next season

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom is highly optimistic that the club will remain in the Championship next season.



Yiadom has been a mainstay in the Royals squad since his arrival in the summer of 2018 and has made 29 appearances for Paul Ince’s side so far this season.



Reading FC are currently 21st on the league table after losing to Millwall at home.



“It’s obvious with some of the scores recently that we are conceding goals- I’m part of the back four so I’ve got to show some accountability. That’s one of the things that we’re working on and we’re doing everything necessary to keep it more secure and not leak as many goals as we are.



“Us defenders are working very hard, as are we collectively as a group. As a group we’ve all got to be accountable as its 11 players on the pitch so it’s a thing we’ve all got to get right to ensure we do that.”



He continued: “We all know where we are in the league. It’s a great squad with a lot of good players, we know what we need to do to get in a better position and that’s what we’re working hard to do. The mood in the squad is good, Josh Laurent is doing my head in with his laugh, I’ve got earache, but the mood’s good, everyone is helping each other, and that togetherness is going to be needed to pick up more points.



“As a squad everyone is doing what’s best, everyone’s doing more than what’s necessary to help the team stay up so that’s what we’re going to do, and we’re going to carry on doing that. We’re confident but the main thing is to take things one step at a time, and that’s what we’re doing.



"We’re not in the greatest position but at the end of the day we are just working hard to get where we want to be and that’s obviously for Reading to stay in the Championship.



"I’ve been relegated at a previous club and I don’t want that feeling again. I want to keep this club up, we all do."