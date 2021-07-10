Andy Yiadom begins training with Reading

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom has begun pre-season training with Reading FC in preparation for the 2021-22 season, which begins after Euro 2020.



After spending his international break in Ghana, the Ghanaian rejoined his colleagues for the first training session.



Yiadom arrived in the UK on schedule and has begun training with the Blue and Whites, who are preparing for the next season with the goal of securing Premier League qualifying at the end of the season.



Last season, the 29-year-old Ghanaian international defender for Reading scored one goal and contributed one assist in 21 Championship games.