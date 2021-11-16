Andre Rozier anticipates victory for Commey in fight against Lomachenko

Boxing News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Commey's trainer is confident his boxer will win his next fight



Commey has not fought since Febuary 2021



But coach Andre Rozier believes the fight Lomachenko will tough



Boxing coach, Andre Rozier believes Ghanaian boxer, Richard Commey has what it takes to win his upcoming bout with Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko.



Commey will face Lomachenko at the Maddison Square Garden on December 11, 2021.



Both boxers come into the fight after losing their titles to Teofimo Lopez.



Andre Rozier was in Commey’s camp for his recent bout in February 2021 as he defeated Jackson Marinez at the MGM Grand Arena.



The veteran trainer in an interview described the fight as one which will last for ages since both boxers have unique boxing attributes.



“Both Richard and Loma are coming off two very spectacular knockouts and there is no title on the line but this is a genuine fight for the ages.



“You have Lomachenko who is a technician and Richard Commey who is a strategist and also going to be the aggressor in this.



Andre Rozier who is currently in camp prepping Commey for the bout disclosed that, his boxer will be at his best for the fight.



“He will bring the fire and the heat,” the veteran trainer stated.



He added, “It sets up nicely for an incredible bout and we are going to be ready.”



According to him, “Richard is going to be an incredibly large Lightweight and he is going to impose his will and do what he does best on the day,” he stated.



A win for Commey will propel him for a world title shot.



