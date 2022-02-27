Andre Ayew wins first league title with Qatari side Al Sadd

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars captain and Al Sadd forward Andre Ayew won his first league title with his new side on Friday



His side drew 1-1 with Al Duhail on Friday after winning the league title last week in their 8-2 triumph over Al Ahli.



Al Sadd SC lifted their sixteenth league trophy after drawing 1-1 with Al Duhail SC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha with three matches to spare.



The Ghana captain lasted 77 minutes on the field before he was replaced by 41-year-old Rodrigo Tabata.



Andre Ayew by winning the Qatari All Stars league has added a second silverware to his young career in the Gulf Region after his team bagged the Emir Cup after defeating Al-Rayyan on penalties in October last year.



The Black Stars captain joined Al-Sadd a club his father played for in July 2021 after departing English Championship side Swansea City where he was a cult hero among the fans.



Andre Ayew has by his latest trophy now won eight title in his football career since he started with Marseille in France as a youngster.



