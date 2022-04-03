Andre Ayew wants Black Stars to write World Cup history in Qatar

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew will be leading the Black Stars on the field in Qatar but he has set himself a high target of ensuring the team enjoys a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity later this year on the desert.



The iconic Ghana captain is based in Qatar where he plays his club football for Al Sadd, and was their leading goal scorer in the just-ended season with 12 league goals.



He will be welcoming the world to the Arabian gulf later this year, but his main focus is ensuring the Ghana Football Association have all the information they need about the country to help their decision-making that will aid the team’s preparations before and during the World Cup.



Ayew has sent congratulatory messages to his national teammates after they defied odds and qualified for the World Cup in his absence which was caused by suspension over a questionable red card he received during the AFCON.



GHANAsoccernet.com sources close to the Ghana skipper say he is an all-hands-on-deck captain who is in touch with his younger teammates who look up to him as their mentor and is determined to ensure that they make history together like they did in South Africa in 2010.



Ayew has grown leaner, making a massive decision to look after his body by changing his diet and hiring a private trainer to ensure he’s in the best of shapes as shown by his impressive goal-scoring first season with Al Sadd, where he laughed all the way to help his team win the Qatari League.



"We are going to try and do everything positive to make our country proud and make sure that we leave everything on the pitch," the Ghana captain told GHANAsoccernet.com, Ghana's best football news portal.



The Black Stars will come up against familiar faces when they take on Portugal in their first group game.



Ghana put up a gallant display but eventually lost 2-1 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team before coming up against South Korea who is led by Tottenham’s goal machine Son Heung-min.



The final group game is one that most Ghanaians will be quite familiar with after Suarez turned into a goalkeeper to keep out a goalbound Dominic Adiyiah header that would have taken the stars to the last four of the World cup in 2010. That game will have a lot of emotions written all over it.



Group H



Portugal



Ghana



Uruguay



South Korea