Andre Ayew visits President Akufo-Addo ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew on Friday, May 27, 2022, presented a replica of Al Sadd jersey to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The senior national team leader paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



Ayew used the opportunity to present a jersey of his club, Al Sadd to the President during his visit.



He was accompanied by the spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie.



"Thank you his Excellency Mr. President ???????? #WC2022," Andre Ayew posted on Twitter together with a picture of him, President Akufo-Addo, and Fiifi Tackie.



Andre Dede Ayew is part of the 33-man-squad invited by Black Stars coach, Otto Addo for the upcoming international games.



