Andre Ayew to join Turkish side Goztepe

Soccer News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is close to joining Turkish superlig side Goztepe, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The former Fenerbache loanee is returning to Turkey to sign a mouthwatering deal with Goztepe who are beefing their squad for the 2021/22 season, after finishing tenth last season.



GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal those negotiations between the ex-Swansea City player and the Superlig outfit is at advanced stages.



Ayew will be leaving Ghana in the coming days to go complete a deal with the club.



The Black Stars attacker has been in scintillating form in the last two seasons, scoring 17 goals in the just-ended campaign and singlehandedly carrying the Swans to the promotion play-offs finals, which they lost to Brentford.



He has been on the radar of clubs in the United Kingdom but his 80,000 a week wage has stalled any move within England and Scotland.



Although he has been on the radar of Fenerbache, the 31-year-old prefers to join Goztepe who have ambitions of competing for the title next season.