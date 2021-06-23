You are here: HomeSports2021 06 23Article 1292674

Soccer News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew to join Turkish side Goztepe

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is close to joining Turkish superlig side Goztepe, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

The former Fenerbache loanee is returning to Turkey to sign a mouthwatering deal with Goztepe who are beefing their squad for the 2021/22 season, after finishing tenth last season.

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal those negotiations between the ex-Swansea City player and the Superlig outfit is at advanced stages.

Ayew will be leaving Ghana in the coming days to go complete a deal with the club.

The Black Stars attacker has been in scintillating form in the last two seasons, scoring 17 goals in the just-ended campaign and singlehandedly carrying the Swans to the promotion play-offs finals, which they lost to Brentford.

He has been on the radar of clubs in the United Kingdom but his 80,000 a week wage has stalled any move within England and Scotland.

Although he has been on the radar of Fenerbache, the 31-year-old prefers to join Goztepe who have ambitions of competing for the title next season.

