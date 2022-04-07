Andre Ayew to face the wrath of Parliament for snubbing invitation after AFCON failure

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports decided to investigate the happenings at the 2021 African Cup of Nations that led to Ghana's abysmal showing at the AFCON.



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was invited to appear before the committee but failed to show up despite several reminders.



According to the Chairman of Ghana's Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports Johnson Adu, the Black Stars captain could be handed some sanctions for snubbing Parliament.



“We are done with our work, we will present our report to floor of Parliament tomorrow," he told Angel FM



“We are not happy about something, the captain of the team Dede Ayew has refused our invitation, we’ve tried to talk to him on Zoom, but with no success.



He claimed Ayew refused to attend the meeting after returning home to watch the 2022 World Cup first leg playoff against Nigeria in Kumasi.



“When he came for the Nigeria game in Kumasi we invited him again, he didn’t come.



“I won’t say much, but tomorrow all of us will know what is in the report." he concluded.



The Black Stars of Ghana failed miserably at the just ended African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon after exiting the tourney at the group stages.



After the debacle the technical team led by then head coach Milovan Rajevac has paid the ultimate prize with his job but the inquest has not ended as the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture have started their own.



They want to uncover what led to Ghana's group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON in a group that had Comoros, Morocco and Gabon.



It remains unclear what sanctions or action can be taken against Andre Ayew by Parliament.