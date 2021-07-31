Andre Ayew to arrive in Barcelona for Al-Sadd pre-season camp after cutting short his holidays

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday evening to begin his pre-season campaign with Al-Sadd.



The former Swansea icon has decided to join his new teammates who are going hard in training in Catalunya despite still having a few days of his due date.



The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Wolves last week and clearly wants to be in the best shape ahead of the 2021-2022 season.



Xavi Hernandez’s side won the league last season and will be hoping to defend it as well as win the Asian champions league.



When do we get to see Ayew in action for Al-Sadd:



The Qatari league does not start till mid-September so fans of the club will have to be patient, but there are three friendly games scheduled for the team while they stay in Barcelona.



There is no still confirmation that Ayew will be involved straight away but there is a decent chance that he will be getting some games in the tank whiles with the team in Catalunya.



What Andre Ayew has said since swapping Europe for the Gulf:



"I am Andre, and I am now at Al Sadd to continue my father's legacy and win more trophies," the Black Stars captain said.



“I have watched and followed the club for some time, and I like the way they are doing things that is why I decided to come here.”



“I want to come and help so we can continue winning and to be able to learn from a legend like Xavi who is one of the best to have ever played the game is a good thing.”



Ayew statistics



Andre Ayew is the current captain of the Ghana national team with 94 caps and 19 goals to show for it.



His move to Qatar brought an end to a fourteen-year stay in Europe having played for clubs like Marseille, Westham, Swansea and Fenerbahce.



He was the captain of the Ghana U-20 team that won the FIFA U-20 world cup in Egypt in 2009, the first and only time an Africa country has ever won the trophy.



He currently holds the record as the only Westham player to have scored a double at Wembley in the 21st century when he scored twice to help Westham beat Tottenham in October 2017 in the EFL Cup.



Ayew was voted the Marseille player of the season for the 2010-2011 season and was also one of the vital cogs as Ghana reached the quarter-final of the World Cup staged in South Africa.