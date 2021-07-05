Andre Ayew talks about next destination after Swansea exit

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Captain Andre Dede Ayew has revealed a decision on his future will be made sooner than later following his exit from Swansea City.



The Black Stars skipper departed the Jack Army after the end of his contract this summer and is now a free agent.



The 31-year-old has been in superb form in the last 2 seasons for his side, top scoring in the Championship for the former Premier League campaigners. Overall he scored 35 goals in 106 appearances since rejoining Swansea from West Ham for an initial £18m in January 2018.



Andre Ayew originally joined Swansea on a free transfer from Marseille back in 2015 scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League, before joining West Ham for £20.5m a season later.



Definitely, his exploits have made him a hot cake since he entered free agency, and now the former Olympique Marseille midfielder has spoken about his future.



In an interview with Joy FM, Ayew said talks are ongoing as he’s received several offers from clubs all over.



However, he pleaded for patience as his representatives iron out details to pick a destination best for his career and also Ghana Football.



“I can’t say much now, there are a lot of things in the pipeline. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best division. Whether it’s in England or France or Italy,” Ayew told Joy FM.



“I don’t have a particular place and you also have offers coming in from the gulf, Asia side etc. So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me but also for the nation with all that we have coming ahead.



“Hopefully, more sooner than later, we’ll all be clear on that,” he added.