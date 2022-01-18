Andre Ayew should have regrets playing for Ghana - Coach Opeele

Andre Ayew scores Ghana's first goal at 2021 AFCON



Opeele slams media over reportage on Milo's press conference



Comoros confident of victory over Ghana



Former Black Starlets assistant coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has predicted that Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew will at some point in his career have regrets over his decision to pick Ghana over France.



Opeele reckons the persistent abuse hurled on Ayew by some Ghanaians will make him brood over the decision to play for the Black Stars.



He stated in a Twitter post that despite his efforts for the country, most Ghanaians tend to abuse him.



“With the exploits of his father - Pele in France and the great form Dede showed at Swansea at his peak, I think Andrea Ayew at a point in his life should have REGRETS playing for Ghana over all this unnecessary INSULTS and ATACKS,” he said.



Opeele’s comment follows attack on Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew over their performance for the Black Stars in the opening two games of the 2021 AFCON.



Jordan and Andre were the targets of abuse and trolls after they endured a difficult game against Cameroon.



Against Gabon, despite Ayew netting for the Black Stars, he was criticized by some social media users for not impressing.



The two brothers are likely to feature for the Black Stars in the game against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.



The must-win game for the Black Stars will be live on GhanaWeb with text and audio commentaries.



GhanaWeb’s coverage of the AFCON is sponsored by Kenpong Football Academy, Ice Gold Mineral Water and The Cosmopolitan restaurant.









With the exploits of his father - Pele in France and the great form Dede showed at Swansea at his peak, I think Andrea Ayew at a point in his life should have REGRETS playing for Ghana over all this unnecessary INSULTS and ATACKS ???????????? pic.twitter.com/L725h8DmVe